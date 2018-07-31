‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick Will Not Be Prosecuted for Sexual Assault Allegations

A year after Ed Westwick was accused of multiple sexual assaults, the Los Angeles County District Attorney has decided to decline prosecuting the Gossip Girl star.

The Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation in November 2017 into the 31-year-old after actress Kristina Cohen filed a police report after she accused Westwick of raping her in 2014 in a public Facebook post.

E! News reports that according to an official document, three other unidentified women reported to law enforcement alleging that Westwick had sexually assaulted them at three different times in 2014.

Per the document, the first alleged victim identified potential “fresh complaint” witnesses while the second alleged victim said two people were at the location, but “outside of the room where the assault occurred.” Investigators found that the witnesses were “not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt” — meaning that prosecution was declined on those two incidents, citing insufficient evidence.

As for the third alleged victim, an investigating officer reportedly was not able to contact the person for a follow-up investigation after trying “numerous” times. Prosecution was declined for the third victim because that person was unavailable.

The official document also detailed that other unspecified women made allegations against Westwick of unwanted touching, but those alleged acts were outside the statute of limitations.

Westwick denied Cohen’s rape allegation in November 2017 in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, according to E! News. “I certainly have never committed rape.”

After Cohen published her allegation, Aurélie Wynn also came forward accusing Westwick of a 2014 rape. Westwick also denied Wynn’s account in another since-deleted social media statement.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” Westwick reportedly wrote on Twitter at the time, according to E! News. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Westwick’s attorney, Blair Berk, told E! News that it is a “shame…that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared.”

“The evidence demonstrated from the start that each of the allegations made by the three women would be exposed as untrue,” Berk said in a statement. “It is only a shame there are those who so publicly prejudged this case and that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared. I hope that those who made any quick judgment here not knowing there was abundant evidence of innocence will hesitate next time and not so swiftly condemn before investigating the truth. “