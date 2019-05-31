‘Girls’ Star Lena Dunham Bares All for Body Positivity: ‘Love Yourself’

Girls star Lena Dunham recently bared it all for body positivity, encouraging her Instagram followers to “love yourself.”

The actress took to the social media site to share a photo of herself sunbathing in the nude, but very carefully positioned herself so that she did not expose anything too sensitive for Instagram’s community guidelines.

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked.”

“Okay, GO! For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to [Friendly House LA], a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction,” Dunham added. “So guys, be liberal with your self-praise…“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 29, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

Many of Dunham’s fans and followers have since commented on her post, which will likely rack up the donation amount she is planning to make.

“I’m a brave person and good friend and I got through an experience that should [have] (and nearly did) have killed me but I didn’t let it,” activist Scarlett Curtis wrote.

“[I’m] learning to talk back to the cruel voices in my head w love & acceptance- bc those voices are meaner than any I’ve ever encountered,” Orange is the New Black actress Alysia Reiner commented.

“I’m a sober responsible loving person who will always pickup the phone and show up for people,” 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman admitted.

“You’re a genius! I’m a recovering- impulsive risk taker – I love my sincere and sometimes too sensitive heart,” actor Orlando Bloom commented.

Following her encouraging post, Dunham shared another to let her followers who may suffer from “chronic illness” and “pain” to let them know that their struggles do not go unnoticed.