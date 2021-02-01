Gigi Hadid Sizzles in Her ‘Weekend’s Office’ Bikini Photo

Gigi Hadid may be working, but her office has a pretty spectacular view.

The model used Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of herself posing at a beachside retreat, though the bright light behind her resulted in a shadow covering her toned figure.

Kneeling on a couch, Hadid put her hands behind her head as she smiled for the camera in a red bikini topped with a tiny white crop top, her hair wet as she tilted her head.

“this weekend’s office,” she wrote. “a dream..”

Judging by her caption, it’s likely fans will be seeing more of Hadid in the tropical location, as the 23-year-old wrote that she “can’t wait to share this project!”

While Hadid has no problem sharing her enviable office, the model is keeping to herself when it comes to her rumored-to-be-rekindled romance with singer Zayn Malik.

The couple announced their breakup in March, but were soon seen together and sparked rumors of a reconciliation. In June, Hadid posted a photo of herself cuddling with someone who is almost certainly Malik, judging by the tattoos, further fueling speculation that the pair are back together.

In an interview published in June, Malik told GQ that he and Hadid “don’t need to put a label” on what they are.

“We’re adults,” the singer explained. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.”

“I’m really thankful that I met her,” he said, noting that Hadid played a part in giving him a mental reset while he was releasing his first album.

“I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time,” he recalled. “She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

Malik also spoke kindly of Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, further displaying his closeness with the model’s family.

“We get on,” he said. “She’s really f—ing cool. She’s a Capricorn. She’s the same star sign as me.”

A source recently told E! News that Malik and the younger Hadid have been spending time at Malik’s farm in Pennsylvania, which is near Yolanda’s.

“Zayn loves being in the rural area because he can clear his head,” the source said. “He has been through a lot and they both agreed being in Pennsylvania is the best way to find peace and happiness. Yolanda adores Zayn and is happy that the two could work things out.”

