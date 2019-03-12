George Foreman’s Daughter Freeda Likely Died by Suicide, Official Says

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of boxing legend George Foreman, died from an apparent suicide. She was 42.

A Harris County, Texas Precinct 4 Constable’s Office spokesperson told TMZ “early indications” show that Foreman’s cause of death was an apparent suicide. Evidence suggests she died by asphyxiation. Since no foul play is suspected, it appears that she hanged herself, sources said.

The final cause of death determination will be made by a coroner at a later date.

Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ Foreman was found dead Saturday by a family member at her home near Houston.

On Sunday, George Foreman shared an emotional tribute to his daughter, posting a photo from her college graduation.

“Daddy I want to Box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The bacon home (degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now. 10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade,” the boxing legend wrote.

Foreman had her own short boxing career. She won her first five bouts in 2000, before she retired the following year after her first loss.

“My professional boxing career lasted more than 24 months, and I made the very hard decision not to return to the ring because I realized I was more of an asset outside the ring,” Foreman told Bokser.org in a 2007 interview.

Foreman was open about her father not wanting her to start her own boxing career. Although he was not her trainer, she once said he did give her some pointers.

“Once somebody gives you the direction, you have everything you need to get the job done,” she said in a 2001 radio interview. “You know you are supposed to be on the clock and punch this bag, you know you need your foot movement, you know you need to run. As long as you have that in your mind, you have everything. I can’t blame anyone if I screw up, it’s up to me to put it all together and work hard.”

Foreman also appeared in documentaries about her father and a 2003 episode of King of the Hill.

Foreman is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren and 11 siblings.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images