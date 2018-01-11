‘General Hospital’ Alum Vanessa Marcil Expecting Baby Girl After Six Miscarriages

General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil’s “precious miracle” is finally on the way.

The actress confirmed Monday she is pregnant with a daughter, sharing a photo on Instagram of her dog Rocky cuddled up to her growing baby bump.

“The GIRLS,” she captioned the snap, adding a winking face with tongue out emoji.

The baby will be the second child for 49-year-old Marcil, who shared her 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green. She and Green were in a relationship from 1999-2003.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of congratulations for the actress, who shared in November she endured six miscarriages prior to the pregnancy.

“Congrats sweetie, so inspiring,” one follower wrote. Another added, “So happy for your rainbow baby!”

“Congratulations on your beautiful blessing!!! Absolutely thrilled for you and your family,” a thoughtful fan wrote. “I know the struggle you’ve faced, I’ve faced it to. But everything always turns out the way it’s supposed to in the end. You deserve a life time of love & happiness.”

Marcil first announced she was expecting in November with a romantic photo of her fiancé, whom she calls MC, planting a kiss on her cheek.

“It’s baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM,” she wrote; “OPM” presumably means “our precious miracle.”

The pair announced their engagement in April 2015, but little is known about Marcil’s mysterious man. She revealed on social media that her tattooed beau MC proposed “in uniform,” gifting her an gold band engagement ring that previously belonged to Audrey Hepburn.

The Port Charles actress snapped a photo earlier in the week to show MC’s work “practicing” for fatherhood. In the fun Instagram photo, her fiancé slept on the floor with Rocky bundled in a blanket on his chest while their larger dog sat nearby.

Marcil was previously married to child actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993 and to CSI: NY actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.

