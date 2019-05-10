Meet Gavin Rossdale’s New Model Girlfriend Natalie Golba, 26, at ‘John Wick 3’ Premiere

Gavin Rossdale recently went public with his new model girlfriend, 26-year-old Natalie Golba, at the John Wick 3 premiere.

The pair walked the red carpet at the film’s debut with Golba wearing a dark green dress with black lace and a leather jacket.

Rossdale sported an all-black outfit from head to toe, with a white t-shirt beneath his jacket and scarf, and white soles on his black shoes.

The Bush rocker was in attendance at the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiere because it stars his very good friend Keanu Reeves, who he has been close with since the two met while working on the 2005 comic book movie Constantine.

The couple was previously seen walking together on the Venice Beach boardwalk while walking Rossdale’s Pomeranian pup, Chewy, according to the Daily Mail.

Rossdale had been dating 29-year-old model Sophia Thomalla, but they split back in December 2018. The relationship had been his first since his divorce from Gwen Stephani in 2016.

The couple had been together for many years, and married in 2002. They share three sons together, and Rossdale has a daughter — model Daisy Lowe — from a previous relationship. Golba is four years younger than Lowe, and Rossdale is 53.

Recently, Rossdale opened up co-parenting with Stefani, telling Us Weekly, “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!”

“They are doing really good,” he the said of the boys. “They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

In a previous interview with The Sun’s Fabulous, Rossdale spoke about his marriage to Stefani, saying, “We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children.”

“There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious,” he continued. “The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It’s one of the greatest gifts, and I’m grateful for her every day.”

“The best thing about my children is that they’re really cool, interesting, sweet and kind,” Rossdale went on to say. “The one thing — the only good thing, because ewwwwwwwwverything else is not good — is we care about the children, and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”

Stefani has since gone on to date her The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton. Lately there have been rumors that the couple plans to wed, but neither of them have confirmed the reports.