‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Stumbles Into Road on Boozy Night Out

Kit Harington was seen on another drunken outing with his friends recently, this time stumbling out of a bar in Paris wearing just a T-shirt on a rainy night.

The 31-year-old actor was photographed by DailyMail. He appears to be having a good time, even if he’s depending on his friends to keep him on his feet. The Game of Thrones star leaned heavily on one friend in the rain as another puffed on a cigarette. Harington even veered suddenly into the road, though the slow city traffic didn’t appear much of a danger to the King in the North.

Harington was apparently in a jovial mood as he leaned against a van in the city. He looked woozy, and he might have woken up the next morning with a headache, but he was all smiles, and many fans likely feel that he’s earned a few nights out on the town after the on-screen drama he’s endured.

The incident was much more peaceful and light-hearted than Harington’s last boozy run-in with photographers. Back in January, he was recorded by patrons of Barfly in New York City as he was removed from the premises by bouncers. Harington reportedly got into an argument with other revellers over a game of billiards, and even had to be held back.

In the video, published by TMZ, Harington’s friends can be seen holding him up again, proving that they consistently have his back.

The next day, Harington showed up across the country at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala in L.A. He kept his commitment, arriving in formal attire with co-star Emilia Clarke, though he didn’t crack a smile for the entire evening. His stoic expression reminded fans of the beloved character he plays.

Harington has been hard at work filming the final season of the HBO smash hit Game of Thrones. The shortened finale is expected to air some time in 2019, though the exact date has yet to be specified. The premium cable outlet is sparing no expense, reportedly spending about $15 million per episode to complete the epic story.

Recent reports from the highly secretive set suggest that the show will likely end in a bloodbath, though who will be left standing is unclear. Actor Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont in the series, told The Indian Express in a recent interview that he’s read the script of the finale, and there are few survivors.

“I can’t tell, but I am one of the few people who has read the script and I know the ending and what happens,” he said. “When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes, I felt (it was the) conclusion. But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.”