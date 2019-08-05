‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Laura Pradelska Claims She Was ‘Verbally Attacked With ‘Vile Racial Abuse’ by Shoppers

Game of Thrones actress Laura Pradelska recently took to Twitter to claim that she was “verbally attacked” with “vile racial abuse” by shoppers of a retail store she was in. In a series of tweets, Pradelska detailed the situation, writing, “So I NEVER rant on Social Media, but I’ve just witness the worst behaviour [at ZARA] on Oxford street. 4 Women jumped the queue, a kind lady behind me politely asked them not to, at which point they startled shouting the worst abuse at her, I told them to calm down, they then verbally attacked me with vile racial abuse, whilst one of the Women continued to scream in my face that I’m a TRANSGENDER whore – completely insignificant wether I am trans or not but I’d hope [ZARA] would NEVER tolerate this behaviour. The women should’ve been kicked out!”

Some of Pradelska’s followers have since commented on her accusations, with one tweeting back, “That is pretty horrendous, I hope Zara review this and ban these ladies.”

“This is terrible. Why didn’t security remove them? They really should be banned from Zara,” someone else said.

I’m sorry girl. You’re pure of heart and don’t deserve this – no one does. Hope you’re feel ok and hear from Zara about this. Get them to file a police complaint. X — Coco (@cjrutter) August 1, 2019

Zara has since replied to Pradelska, saying, Hello Laura, we are sorry to hear this. Kindly DM us via our ZARA Care account…confirming which store on Oxford street you visited, along with your contact number and email address so that we can look into this for you. Thank you.”

The actress responded to the business by letting them know she would report the incident formally, and she thanked them.

What the hell ?!?!?! That’s horrendous!!! They should of been kicked OUT ! — Pandora (@pandoratweets) July 31, 2019

Pradelska has been acting professionally for nearly a decade, with her most notable role being as Quaithe in Season 2 of Game of Thrones.

Per the Game of Thrones Fandom page, “Quaithe, sometimes called Quaithe of the Shadow, is a mysterious woman encountered by Jorah Mormont in Qarth. Like Melisandre, Quaithe is a shadow binder from the fabled city of Asshai in the far east of Essos, and seems to wield magical powers of prophecy and clairvoyance.”

Quaithe warns Jorah that the men of Qarth might covet Daenerys’s dragons. After the dragons go missing, Quaithe eventually helps Jorah figure out who stole them.

