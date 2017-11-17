Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon's Threats During 'Justice League' Filming

✖

Gal Gadot confirmed a rumored interaction with director Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League, adding weight to allegations made by co-star Ray Fisher since the film's release. The attention given to Zack Snyder's version of the DC Comics film and its release on HBO Max created renewed interest in the troubled production of the film. Gadot's gripes with Whedon came when he tried to push Wonder Woman in a direction he saw fit.

In a new interview with Israeli outlet N12, Gadot confirms that Whedon tried to big-time her with threats. "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot told the outlet. This follows past comments from the actress but further describes them in ways prior sources had hinted it happened.

As ComicBook notes, Fisher has talked about the overall experience of the Justice League production, both related to himself and his fellow cast members. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher remarked that Whedon mocked Gadot and director Patty Jenkins, noting how both had to push to save Wonder Woman from Whedon's decision making.

"The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to harm Gadot's career, and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins," a report from THR noted, adding that Gadot has issues with changes to the story and how Wonder Woman was far more aggressive than she had appeared in the solo Wonder Woman film.

Gadot has shown her support for Fisher's accusations in the past and echoed her own revelation, though holding back on some of the specific details. "I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," Gadot said in an interview with the LA Times. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Fisher has been critical of Whedon and several major DC Comics and Warner executives, including Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. He has also laid accusations out against Walter Hamada. Many supported the actor's claims and shared their own experiences, including many from Whedon's past work with Buffy the Vampire Slayer.