G-Eazy Reveals He and Halsey Were Working on Records Just Before Breakup

Halsey revealed on Instagram this week that she and G-Eazy were separating after one year together, but according to the rapper, the pair were working on music together just ahead of their split.

“We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records,” G-Eazy told Billboard on June 29, days before their breakup was announced. “She’s one of the most talented people in music. I tell her this all the time like there’s only like six of you on the planet that are this good. And she’s really rare!”

“It’s just dope,” he added. “I love collaborating, but when you get to collaborate with the person you’re in love with and share this experience of making a song and performing a song. And the person you’re sharing it with is that…that’s really dope.”

G-Eazy described the sound of the pair’s new material as “a vibe.”

“Me and her are storytellers and when we write, it’s really like painting a picture and characters…the mood,” he explained. “It’s definitely that.”

The couple had previously released the joint track “Him & I,” documenting their love in the accompanying music video.

The rapper admitted that they sometimes don’t see eye to eye on things, “but that’s life.”

“We challenge each other,” he said. “We challenge each other in good ways, and we both want each other to win. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing and we look out for each other.”

Halsey announced the pair’s split on Instagram with a note on her Instagram Story.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Fans began speculating about a possible split after Halsey removed photos of herself and G-Eazy from Instagram. She also tweeted lyrics to her song “Colors,” along with a note about the meaning of the words.

“You were a vision in the morning when the light came through. I know I’ve only felt religion when I’ve laid with you,” the lyrics read.

Halsey then wrote, “It’s really peculiar and beautiful when a song takes on a new meaning. When it feels like it’s about a different person, or when a lyric about something nice turns mean, or vice verse. The songs evolve as we/I do. How amazing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk