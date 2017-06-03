Photo Of Injured Freddy Krueger Icon Robert Englund Surfaces

He may scare the living daylights out of audiences as Freddy Krueger, but in real life, Robert Englund is just a regular, clumsy guy like anyone else. Recently, the 69-year-old actor hurt his foot, but in a recently captured photo, it looks like he’s on the mend.

On May 18th, Englund tweeted out to his fans, “Nightmare at my house!! Freddy vs clumsy me! Broke my foot. Sorry I’ll miss my fans.”

That unfortunate broken foot caused the horror icon to miss a convention in Des Moines, Iowa, but he’s clearly feeling much better, as photographers caught him walking through a Los Angeles airport. However, he is now sporting a foot brace to help him as he continues to heal.

Englund made his mark on pop culture as the sarcastic and cruel Nightmare on Elm Street slasher Freddy Krueger.

First donning the bladed gloves in 1984, Englund would go on to play the hideously scarred villain seven more times after that. The last time being in 2003’s Freddy Vs. Jason, which saw the dream killer face off against the hockey-masked murderer of Camp Crystal Lake.

Throughout Englund’s tenure as Freddy, the Elm Street films were launching grounds for the careers of A-listers the likes of Johnny Depp and Patricia Arquette.

In 2010, the franchise was rebooted with Watchmen star Jackie Earle Haley in the lead role. While general audiences seemed to respond well to the film, it made approximately $115.6 million at the box office on a budget of $35 million and even won a People’s Choice Award for “Best Horror Film,” critics and hardcore horror fans widely panned it.

While there do not appear to be any plans for Englund to come back as Freddy at this time, he does have a couple film on the horizon that fans should look out for.

First up will be Nightworld, and in it Englund co-stars with Jason London (The Rage: Carrie 2). Then sometime next year we should see Abruptio drop, which will team Englund up with Jordan Peele, who made this year’s horror flick to beat, Get Out.

