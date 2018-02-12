Frances Bean Cobain Shows off Bikini Figure in Rare Photo

Frances Bean Cobain showed off her fit figure while on a Hawaiian getaway with boyfriend Matthew Cook on Sunday after recently celebrating a year together.

The two lovebirds held hands and packed on the PDA in a resort pool and on the warm Hawaiian sands. Click here to see the steamy photos.

The only child of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love flaunted her extensive tattoo collection, including the ink on the small of her back, while wearing a black bikini. The 25-year-old visual artist’s swimsuit’s plunging neckline was paired with string detail bottoms with gold clasps. Later, she donned a straw hat and a crocheted cover-up with platform sandals.

Cobain has been keeping her nearly 800,000 Instagram followers in the loop over the course of her tropical getaway, documenting a VIP tour of Kualoa Ranch, which has been the home of many famous films like Jurassic Park.

After sharing photos and videos exploring the park, she posted a silly selfie with Cook, calling him her “favorite hooman.”

“You are my best and most favorite hooman. I love your innards a whole lot. P.s. i like that we’re making the exact same dumb face at the exact same time,” she wrote in the caption.

Cobain and Cook celebrated their one-year anniversary in January, a month after Cobain’s divorce from The Eeries member, Isaiah Silva, was made official. While the two may be legally divorced, Cobain is still in the midst of sorting out division of property — which means she’s battling for the ownership of a Kurt Cobain acoustic guitar.

Silva claims he owns the 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar, but Cobain isn’t giving up easily.

TMZ reported in January 2017 that Cobain was fighting to keep it, calling it a “priceless family heirloom.” Silva claims Cobain gave it to her as a wedding gift, but Cobain denies doing so.

The guitar is the same one Kurt Cobain used for Nirvana’s legendary MTV Unplugged episode, recorded in 1993. The guitar is believed to be worth several million dollars.

Cobain and Silva were married in June 2014, and split in March 2016, reports The New York Post. As E! News reported at the time, Cobain said in court documents that Silva shouldn’t receive any of the money from her father’s $450 million estate.