Former New York Yankees Player Pat Kelly Arrested for Assault

Former New York Yankees player, Pat Kelly was arrested in New York over the weekend for assault.

TMZ reports that the former infielder was arrested with his girlfriend, Marina Cernova on Sunday at the London Hotel in midtown.

Law enforcement sources the agency that the two were engaged in a verbal dispute, following Cernova punching him in the face. She went on to tell police that Kelly had “grabbed her right arm” and pushed her, which she claims caused “pain and bruising.”

She went on to call the police at 2:40 a.m. to report Kelly had “beaten her.”

TMZ adds that both were arrested and booked for misdemeanor assault, and are still currently in jail.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Chuck Solomon