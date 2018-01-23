Food Network Host Sunny Anderson Responds to Criticism Following Controversial Ad

Food Network host Sunny Anderson spoke out after Party City released a controversial commercial featuring one of her products.

The party store issued a statement Monday apologizing for a commercial, featuring Anderson’s line of inflatable snack stadiums, where someone with gluten allergy is referred to as “gross.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Party City noted that Anderson was “not involved in the creation of this commercial in any way.” However, according to Entertainment Weekly, the chef said she has faced backlash because of the commercial, taking to Twitter and Instagram to respond to her critics.

“Imagine having a contract. Then it gets breached making you look bad,” she wrote on Twitter. “They apologize and make sure people know it wasn’t you. Then no one cares & people are still mad at you. What did I do again? I’m chasing dreams and sometimes there’s a roadblock. GUESS WHAT? STILL CHASING.”

Imagine having a contract. Then it gets breached making you look bad. They apologize and make sure people know it wasn’t you. Then no one cares & people are still mad at you. 🤔 What did I do again? I’m chasing dreams and sometimes there’s a roadblock. GUESS WHAT? STILL CHASING. — SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) January 23, 2018

Anderson also posted a photo on her Instagram.

“Oh haaaiii Nashville haaaiii…I didn’t get Hot Chicken Wasted cuz I had a real fire to put out yesterday…still stamping out embers … cuz not everyone reads or takes an apology, but I’m here, I’m happy I handled it, Olivia Pope style, and I’m ready to cook!!!” she captioned the photo.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the company issued the following statement, which Anderson shared on her personal Instagram account on Monday night: “Party City values its customers above all else, and we take your feedback extremely seriously. We recognize that we made an error in judgment by running the recent Big Game commercial, which was insensitive to people with food allergies.”