Floyd Mayweather Sr. Turns Himself in, Pleads Not Guilty to Battery

Floyd Mayweather Sr. pleaded not guilty to allegedly attacking a woman after the September Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez fight in Las Vegas on Thursday.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Las Vegas police put out a warrant for the 65-year-old Mayweather’s arrest in connection with an alleged incident after the boxing match on Sept. 17, 2017.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the alleged victim was walking towards Mayweather’s car. The two started arguing, and she got into his car. Mayweather allegedly told her to get out, but she would not. He then pulled her out of the car by her leg and punched her when he get her out. The accuser claims Mayweather fled the scene.

The accuser was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Police charged Mayweather with misdemeanor battery on Jan. 16 and an arrest warrant was issued.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Mayweather turned himself in Tuesday. His attorney was in court Thursday, and pleaded not guilty.

Mayweather’s representative told TMZ earlier this week that the alleged victim is “trying to extort money and she’s angry because she’s not getting the money from Floyd. It’s not going the way she wants it to go.”

Mayweather’s next court date is scheduled for March 27.

Mayweather is the father of Floyd Mayweather Jr. He boxed professionally from 1974 to 1990, finishing with a 28-6-1 record. Today, he works as a trainer. He trained his son until 2000, when Mayweather Jr. decided to work with his uncle, Roger, instead. But with Roger’s health deteriorating, the father-son boxing duo reconciled.

“I want to grow closer to my family, do things a lot different now,” Mayweather Jr. told ESPN in 2013. “My dad is sick. If I never made a bond with my father and he’s sick and something harsh happened, because anything can happen — he’s older, he’s lost a lot of weight from being sick — it would hurt me not speaking to him. It would hurt me very, very bad for him not to have a relationship with his grandchildren. That’s very, very important to me.”

Mayweather Senior previously served three years in hail in the early 1990s for drug trafficking.

Photo credit: Facebook / Floyd Mayweather Sr.