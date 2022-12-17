Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Learns Fate After Guilty Plea for Stabbing

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather's daughter has received her sentence in her 2020 stabbing case. Iyanna Mayweather will serve six years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to the incident. A deferred adjudication is a judge-ordered probation program that allows her to accept responsibility for a crime without it being put on her criminal record or serving any actual time. She saw a judge on Oct. 17, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident. The stabbing took place in April 2020. Court documents report that Iyanna stabbed a woman several times in the arm after a fight, which social media users say was over a man.

As part of the plea agreement, she will avoid prison. But there are conditions she must follow. She must agree to the following terms, per ABC Texas: She cannot commit any offenses, she cannot use or possess any illegal drug or prescription drugs that are not currently prescribed by a medical professional, she must report to supervising officer, she must sustain work and/or attend school full-time, she must remain within her county and cannot travel unless given permission.

Iyanna turned 22 this year. For her birthday celebration, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a graphic T-Shirt with her mugshot on it.

She has a child with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who fans say has not been the best influence on her. Despite such, the boxing legend has shared public praise for his daughter.

"I'm proud of my daughter even though she's a little young to have a baby," Mayweather said while speaking with Pivot podcast. "She's 21 and she'll be 22 this year but I'm proud of her. I'm proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don't want him having beef with anyone."