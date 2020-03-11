Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Girlfriend and Mother to His 3 Children, Dead at 40

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, has died at the age of 40. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, Harris, who shares three children with Mayweather, was found unresponsive in her vehicle at her Valencia, California home on the night of Monday, March 9.

Authorities had been called to the property at around 9:30 p.m and pronounced Harris dead at the scene. At this time, a cause of death remains unknown, though police said that foul play is not believed to be a factor and that the case is instead being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide investigation.

At this time, Mayweather has not addressed Harris’ death.

Sharing three children together — Kouran Mayweather, 20, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, 18, and Jirah Mayweather, 16 — the couple had a tumultuous years-long relationship that ended in jail time on Mayweather’s part and a heated custody battle.

According to Harris, she suffered physical abuse from the boxer on “six occasions,” with the worse incident occurring in September of 2010 when Mayweather, according to Harris, entered her home as she slept, pulled her to the floor by her hair, and proceeded to punch, kick, and scream curse words at her in front of their children, according to USA Today. The couple’s eldest son, Kouran, managed to slip out of the house and alert a security guard, who called police.

Mayweather eventually served two months of a 90-day jail sentence, and alter denied the abuse allegations when speaking with Katie Couric.

“Did I kick, stomp and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen,” he said, according to Complex. “I look in your face and say, ‘No, that didn’t happen.’ Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

In response to the interview, Harris filed sued Mayweather for $20 million for defamation. The case was still ongoing at the time of her death. In September, The Blast had reported that a Los Angeles judge had set a trial date for Dec. 7, 2020.

Harris had also previously filed emergency documents asking a judge to force Mayweather to return Zion, whom she had physical custody of, from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.