Felicity Huffman Photographed at Court-Ordered Community Service for College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is out of prison and has started her court-ordered community service — stemming from the college admissions scandal she was caught up in — and now photos have surfaced showing her recent visit to the teen center where she will be working. Us Weekly published the images, showing the actress in a black sweater and jeans, as she made her way into the facility. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the aforementioned scandal, but was released early, as is common for non-violent offenders.

Huffman was sentenced to serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after she pleaded guilty to the charges against her in the college admissions scandal.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said in an apology statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” her statement concluded. “My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Us Weekly goes on to quote the former Desperate Housewives star as saying in a separate statement, “My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.”

“I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed,” Huffman added.

