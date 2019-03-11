Farrah Abraham’s Comment on Tommy Lee Son Video Slammed by Fans

Farrah Abraham caught flack from fans on Sunday when she commented on the video of Tommy Lee‘s fight with his son.

The Lee family has been in turmoil since March, when Tommy Lee’s 21-year-old son, Brandon, allegedly knocked him out with a punch to the face. The controversy heated up again this weekend when Tommy posted about his sons on Instagram to mark Father’s Day.

“I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things,” he wrote. “If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK.”

The post seemed to outrage Brandon, who responded by posting a hitherto unseen clip of his father lying on the floor after, apparently taken after his alleged assault. The video wasn’t on Instagram for long, but while it was, former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham commented on it.

“Have some self control,” she wrote. Fans blew up at the reality star, who doesn’t have much a reputation for impulse control.

“Please tell me this is a joke?” one person responded. “Didn’t you just get arrested? for what one what sees as a lack of self control?! LOL sit down girl!”

“Really? This coming from the girl who attacked someone at a hotel?” added another.

“Oh you’re the poster child for self control,” wrote a third.

“[You’re] sooooo irrelevant,” one person commented bluntly. “Clean up your own trashy backyard before you start giving advice. Your more pathetic than this sad drama. Your deeply disturbed and extremely lonely. Just shut up.”

Abraham was spared further attacks on her character, as Brandon soon deleted the video. Two posts from his Father’s Day feud remain, however. In one, he posted a screenshot of his dad’s original message, adding a less subtle one of his own.

“You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy,” he wrote, directly addressing his father. “If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me.”

In another post, he asked his father to keep their issues off of social media.

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face,” he wrote. “You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect?”

The Motley Crue drummer had Brandon during his second marriage, with Playboy model Pamela Anderson. The couple divorced after just three years, and Lee’s sons have said that they had little contact with him throughout their lives.