Farrah Abraham Talks Ex Simon Saran: ‘I Don’t Want Him Around My Daughter’

During an interview with HollywoodLife to talk about her latest TV series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Star Family Edition, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham revealed the nature of her ex Simon Saran’s relationship with her 8-year-old daughter Sophia. “I kind of separate them,” Abraham explained. She added, “I just keep it cordial cause I don’t really want him around my daughter anymore.”

The two had a notoriously difficult breakup, with Saran telling Entertainment Tonight, “If she can find someone that can be in the same room as her, that’s a huge accomplishment.”

Even if their relationship isn’t currently in the best shape, Abraham has hope that the two can set aside their differences for their daughter.

She explained, “If we can work together and remain friends and just be chill then that’s fine.”

The 25-year-old celebrity even revealed she had recently spent time with her ex and that it went surprisingly well. Abraham explained, “I was just in San Fran with him and then we were doing a B and Simon special.” She added, “so good for him. He’s got a special coming out. You know, it’s like the one ex I’m trying to stay friends with. It’s been really weird. I’m not usually friends with my ex.”

While starring in Marriage Boot Camp, Abraham has been tasked with focusing on improving relationships with her family, most notably, her mother. In a recent episode, Abraham was tasked with giving her mother a faux-eulogy, which was clearly an emotional experience.

Abraham lost her partner, Derek Underwood, to a tragic car accident. Underwood is also the father of her child Sophia. On the night that Underwood passed away, Abraham’s mother revealed that she was glad he had died.

The celebrity recently visited Underwood’s grave with the daughter they share, even though Underwood passed away one month prior to Sophia being born. At the time of his death, the pair weren’t speaking, but in Abraham’s book My Teenage Dream Ended, she refers to Underwood as “my first love, my only true love.”

Also in her book, Abraham explains that, by visiting the grave each year with her daughter, she hopes Sophia can begin to understand more about him.

“Every year, we go to Derek’s grave site,” she wrote. “We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box for Sophia with letters and pictures telling how and why things happened, and why I’m here today alone.”

