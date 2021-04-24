Famed Actor and Impressionist Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

✖

Tokyo police have arrested actor and impressionist Ryotaro Shimizu, the 32-year-old son of actor Akira Shimizu, on suspicion of assaulting his wife. Police report that Shimizu slammed his wife's head onto the couple's dining table while in the middle of a feud at 6:45 p.m. on April 9, according to Fuji TV. His wife sustained injuries to her neck in the violent outburst that took a week to heal. In her police report, which she filed on April 12, she claimed things had been tense between she and her husband for some time. The Metropolitan Police Department says Ryotaro has already partially admitted to the charges, but he claims he grabbed his wife by her hair and swung her into a sofa –– not the table.

Akira Shimizu, known as the "Imitation Four Tenno," reacted to the development showing that he was "very regrettable as a father." "I am very sorry as a father that I received the news of my son Ryotaro and made everyone feel uncomfortable," he said in a statement, per Yahoo! Japan. "My wife, who has supported Ryotaro on a daily basis, We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to all the family members. We would like you to atone for your sincerity and sincerity. We deeply apologize."

Unfortunately, this isn't Ryotaro's first run in with the law. In 2016, he was caught at an illegal gambling den and he was arrested in 2017 for violating the Stimulant Drug Control Law. The impressionist served 1 year in prison for the latter charge and was sentenced by the Tokyo District Court to 3 years suspended sentence. At the time of his arrest, Akira Shimizu dismissed him from his duties at his company Shimizu Agency. The father held a press conference to address the situation, where he tearfully made the announcement. "I am very sorry that Ryotaro, who is my boss, caused a lot of trouble and caused inconvenience. I can only say. I want to push it out, but I'm a family member," he said.