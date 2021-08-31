Evan Rachel Wood Takes Shot at Alleged Abuser Marilyn Manson After Kanye West's Co-Sign

✖

Evan Rachel Wood took a shot at Marilyn Manson, her alleged abuser, after he appeared alongside Kanye West at the rapper's recent album listening event in Chicago. During a performance with her music partner Zane Carney, Wood said, "I’ve been saving this, but it seems like the appropriate time." The pair proceeded to go into a cover of the New Radicals song "You Get What You Give."

The number one hit briefly references Manson, and when his name came up Wood threw up her middle finger, sparking a spirited response from the crowd. Wood shared a video of the performance on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, "For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up." Carney commented on the post, writing, "I love you and love that we learned this backstage 3 min before we played it classic EVAN + ZANE moment..."

Back in February, Wood — who was previously engaged to Manson — named him as her abuser, writing in a social media post, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." She went on to add, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Her statement prompted many other women to come forward with allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied. Many celebrities from the rock world have since spoken out in support of Wood, including Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland, who played guitar with Manson for a brief period. "I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f—ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it," Borland said during a live stream event. "Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out."

In addition to the allegations made by Wood, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, claiming the singer raped her during their brief relationship. He is also facing separate assault allegations from another, unnamed, ex-girlfriend, who filed a lawsuit against him, as well. Manson has denied all the allegations against him.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.