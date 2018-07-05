EMT Involved in Heather Locklear Incident Reportedly Hires Personnel Injury Lawyer

The paramedic Heather Locklear allegedly attacked during her arrest last month at her Los Angeles home has hired a lawyer, TMZ reports. Locklear reportedly kicked the EMT in June when authorities responded to a 911 call from her home in which she was described as heavily intoxicated and “extremely agitated.”

When police arrived at her Thousand Oaks home, the Dynasty actress punched a deputy and kicked an EMT, landing her in jail on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.

TMZ reports that Locklear kicked the EMT in her head and neck, which forced her to be reassigned to desk duty as a result. The EMT has reportedly hired personal injury lawyer Kevin Flahavan, who declined to comment to the news outlet other than saying his only concern was with his client’s health and wellbeing.

The outlet reports that sources close to the case say the EMT in question wants money for medical bills and pain and suffering. She’s also reportedly asking for damages for emotional abuse after being allegedly verbally abused by Locklear.

The day Locklear was released from jail on $20,000 bail, she was hospitalized for a possible overdose when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to her home for the second time in 24 hours. In the following days, it was reported that the 56-year-old would enter a long-term treatment program to treat various mental health and substance abuse problems.

The treatment will reportedly begin when the Melrose Place actress is transferred out of the unnamed Los Angles-based hospital’s psychiatric ward where she was being treated. According to TMZ, Locklear’s doctors have “painted a clear pictures” of her issues through their evaluations and believe they stem from both poor mental health as well as a substance abuse problem.

Before Locklear’s arrest for punching the deputy and kicking the EMT, she was hospitalized after allegedly assaulting her parents and threatening to kill herself earlier in June. She reportedly choked her mother, hit her father and searched frantically for a gun.

June marked just another notch in Locklear’s long list of legal troubles. In February, she was charged with four counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest in an incident when she reportedly threatened officers that she would shoot them if they ever came back to her house. She pleaded not guilty to those charges in April.

