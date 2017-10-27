‘Empire’ Crew Member Raul Davalos Dies at 62

Renowned film editor, Raúl Dávalos, best known for features like Benny & Joon and Dreamcatcher, along with TV shows including Gilmore Girls and most recently, FOX’s Empire, has died at the age of 62.

Dávalos’ wife Cindy Fret, who worked with him as an editor on Empire broke the news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing her husband had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in December.

Dávalos and his wife, Fret, whom he met when they worked together on Gilmore Girls in 2003, were to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve.

The 62-year-old’s co-worker, Ishai Setton, from the FOX drama wrote on Facebook how Dávalos would be deeply missed.

“Raul set the tone for the entire Empire family, which is filled with such great warm-hearted people,” Setton wrote.

Dávalos was also an editor on Jane the Virgin, Reign, Heroes.

THR reports Dávalos, born in Havana, came to the U.S. with his family when he was just a baby and was raised in Key Biscayne, Florida. He is survived by his children Alina and Alex, and brother Mario. A GoFundMe page has been created to help his family with expenses.