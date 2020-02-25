Emmy Rossum’s Complete Transformation in Blonde Wig, Fake Cleavage on ‘Angelyne’ Set Has Fans Stunned

Emmy Rossum has undergone a complete transformation for her new series Angelyne, with some recent on-set photos revealing the actress donning a blonde wig and some fake cleavage for the role. The show is about the enigmatic Hollywood model, and pop-culture figure, Angelyne. The series is based on a Hollywood Reporter feature about her, written by senior writer Gary Baum. Angelyne is set to air on Peacock, NBC’s forthcoming new streaming service.

literally cannot believe this is emmy rossum pic.twitter.com/4G1F4NgixX — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

Angelyne has quite a unique look, and seeing Rossum mimic it for the upcoming series has fans fascinated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the look, as well as catch a glimpse of the former Shameless star and the real Angelyne posing together.

​

YUP — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

i love her but im so scared — jenna✨ (@killjoyandproud) February 21, 2020

​

Wow what a transformation! — veronicaW (@veronic91037695) February 25, 2020

yupppp she’s filming a new tv show — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

​

KDKDJDJD she’s playing angelyne — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

yeah this is gonna be interesting… — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

​

Omg…go back lol — Susan (@DivainDundalk) February 25, 2020

She’s like “what was I thinking leaving Shameless fu$(&+#-#-_-_+#+$+&+&” — Matthew JB Stewart (@MatthewJBStewar) February 25, 2020

​

My executive producer: The Queen of LA, billboards and positivity, THR one and only ANGELYNE. pic.twitter.com/HI7PgHhmsx — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) February 19, 2020

Agghhh!! SO SO SO EXCITED 🤗🙆🏻‍♀️🎊 Really happy to hear this great news! ❣️💫👑👑 2 Queens!! — Beryl (@EmmyRossumFans_) February 19, 2020

​

That’s just the greatest picture ever! — Randy Perraglio (@KohrnSirrup) February 19, 2020

​

Make sure you dont forget about that plate sticker. April right around the corner. Dont need the PoPo after you! — Dave Coughlin (@dcough33) February 19, 2020