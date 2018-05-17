Elton John Will Perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Sir Elton John will reportedly perform at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

John has a friendly history with the royal family, and it appears he won’t miss this special occasion. The 71-year- old musician will sing for wedding guests at Windsor Castle according to a report by TMZ. So far, it’s unclear whether his performance will take place at the church during the ceremony, or later on at the reception.

John was a famous admirer of Princess Diana. After her passing in 1997, he sang his song “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral, and the song went on to become an unofficial anthem of her life.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, John has continued to be a friend and supporter of Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William in the years since their mother died. This made it all the more surprising in March, when he said that he had yet to receive an invitation to the big wedding. The singer had reportedly built his touring schedule around the May 19 wedding date, but didn’t get his invite until late.

“I don’t know. I haven’t even been – no one’s been asked,” he said. “I’m playing in Vegas so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

John spoke about the wedding on BBC 2 Radio. It was about a week after invitations had been sent out. John wasn’t presumptuous about the matter, saying only, “It will be nice because I love him very dearly.”

At the time, John only joked about the possibility of singing at the royal wedding. Laughing he said that he “and Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar” would all perform.

However, at the time the Spice Girls had been confirmed as entertainment for the event, which John acknowledged humbly.

“I mean the Spice Girls, no one’s going to beat them off the stage, are they?” he said. “They’re just huge.”

Just last year, John recalled his blow-out fight with Princess Diana shortly before she died.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me,” he said. “I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me.”

“We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end,” he continued. “It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”