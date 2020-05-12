Elon Musk Restarting Tesla Production Despite Government Shutdown, Says He's Fine With Being Arrested

While there seems to be a divide in the United States on whether companies should pick back up per usual prior to the coronavirus pandemic that forced families to quarantine, Elon Musk made it clear where he stands. Musk tweeted that he's starting the Tesla production back up again despite Alameda County rules, requesting that if someone be arrested in the process, that it be him. "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," he started his tweet before noting that he plans on being on the frontlines with his workers as they get going again.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Several of his followers praised the billionaire for his bold move. One person commented saying, "Elon is a LEGEND and a PATRIOT! Keep up the great work by standing up for Everyone!" A second fan said, "Thank you Elon for fighting back, We The People stand with you. More people need to fight for our freedom to work, this is the United States of America!"

The parking lot of the Northern California plant looked full on Monday as workers headed back to the factory. County officials and Musk have been going back-and-forth on the shelter-in-place rules that prevented the electric-vehicle giant from reopening its doors since March 23. In a separate tweet, Musk called out the county on Twitter writing, "California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in the US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!"

According to Fox, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), said he had high hopes that Tesla could reopen as soon as next week when he spoke during a Monday news conference, however, Musk made the call to open immediately. "We recognize localism, both from a county, previous questions about if a county wants to go further, and other counties that don't want to even go as far as the state, which is the case in Alameda County," Newsom said. "My understanding is they have had some very constructive conversations with the folks at that facility, the county health director. They're working to focus on the health and safety of the employees at that facility. My belief and hope and expectation is as early as next week, they will be able to resume."

At the beginning of May, Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their first child together. Musk broke the exciting news on Twitter writing, "Mom & baby all good." The couple have been together since May 2018.