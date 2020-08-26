Ellen DeGeneres' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized After QAnon Rally

✖

Amidst the controversy surrounding her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized, as The Blast reported. The publication noted that her star had the word "Pedo" written on it with purple sharpie. Individuals who were walking by the star on Tuesday morning noticed that her star was vandalized. This act comes shortly after a QAnon rally was held over the weekend at Hollywood Blvd and Vine.

The city subsequently sent someone to remove all of the marks that had been placed on the talk show host's star. However, as seen in a photo obtained by The Blast, residual marks could still be seen on it. As of right now, it's unclear who vandalized the star. This act of vandalism is believed to be in connection with the QAnon conspiracy theory. DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have been falsely accused by QAnon believers of being involved in a human trafficking ring. The Huffington Post described this dangerous, pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theory by noting, “QAnon believers follow the postings of “Q,” an anonymous individual who claims to be a high-ranking official working with Trump to take down a supposed cabal of Satanic-worshipping pedophiles who have breached the highest levels of government, media, and entertainment.”

This news comes amidst reports that several former and current staffers have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Over the past several months, many individuals have claimed that there has been inappropriate behavior on the set of the talk show, with employees alleging intimidation, racism, and sexual harassment. In light of those allegations, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has fired three of their top producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman. Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will continue to serve as executive producers with DeGeneres at the helm. Additionally, the show's resident DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has been promoted to an executive producer position.

DeGeneres reportedly apologized to her staffers for what allegedly took place on the set of the talk show. "I'm so so sorry for what this has become. I've left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it's not a machine…its human beings," her message read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I apologize for anyone who's feelings I've hurt. I'm not perfect. I'm multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I'm grateful for each and every one of you."