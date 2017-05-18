Elle King’s Husband Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Before Breakup

Andrew Ferguson, the ex-husband of musician Elle King, was arrested for domestic assault shortly before the couple’s marriage ended.

As E! News reports, Los Angeles arrested Ferguson on April 23 after he allegedly grabbed King “by the throat and strangled her.” The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer told authorities she felt dizzy during the incident but did not pass out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who secretly wed in Feb. 2016, planned to hold a proper wedding just a week before the incident occurred, but King skipped out on the ceremony.

Ferguson denied the altercation happened as reported. He claimed King was intoxicated at the time and was trying to harm herself, so he was taking measures to prevent her from hurting herself.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, King, who is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, decided not to press charges against her estranged husband afterwards. The office then stopped pursuing the matter.

Up Next: Rock and Country Singer Elle King Skips out on Her Wedding

The couple has been in the headlines this spring after King revealed she blew off the aforementioned ceremony and attended an Eagles of Death Metal concert instead.

“Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead,” she said at the time.

She later made headlines on Monday when she announced the couple’s marriage was over in a lengthy Instagram post.

More: Musician Sets Himself On Fire On Facebook Live, Runs Into Bar Where Ex Works

“My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost,” she said. “He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband.”

She concluded the post with a plea for privacy, saying “Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.”

[h/t E! News]