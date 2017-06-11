Elizabeth Hurley Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself With Ex Hugh Grant

Many moons ago, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant were a happy, high-profile couple and this throwback Instagram photo of the two of them Hurley recently shared will give you all of the late ’90s/early 2000s nostalgia.

Thank you to everyone for all your wonderful birthday messages. Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by @sandylinter. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Yesterday was the supermodel/actress’ 52nd birthday and so she shared the pic with her followers as a thank you for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

She wrote about the photo, “Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by @sandylinter. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx.”

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a pretty rough bump in the road when Hugh was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged out into the public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support.

They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne, and Grant never settling down but having children with a few different women, most recently Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.

Regardless of where they are now, it seems these two are forever linked by the major impact their relationship had on the entertainment world.

