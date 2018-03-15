Elizabeth Hurley’s Nephew Seen for First Time Since Violent Stabbing Attack

Elizabeth Hurley’s nephew has been spotted for the first time since he was stabbed multiple times in London last week.

Miles Hurley, 21, appeared in a photograph posted to Instagram Wednesday, five days after the attack, posing in a white robe and standing next to a friend, who was seemingly also stabbed in the attack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MY SURVIVORS. Grateful,” the duo’s friend captioned the photo. Another friend commented, “Coming back soon. I love you.”

Miles Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley‘s sister, was stabbed multiple times on a street in Nine Elms, South West London around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The model, seen on the right, has not commented or liked the photo.

While the Metropolitan Police do not reveal names of victims, officials confirmed that they were called at 8:52 p.m. on Thursday to Ascalon Street in South West London following reports of a stabbing.

When police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, believed to be the same age, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital “where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” police said at the time. Officials now confirm that both victims have been released by the hospital.

Elizabeth Hurley reportedly rushed from the United States, where she was promoting her E! Network show The Royals, back to the United Kingdom in order to be with her family at the time of the stabbing.

British tabloid The Sun reports that none of the attacker’s stabs managed to pierce any vital organs.

Elizabeth Hurley posted a picture with Miles Hurley on Instagram Saturday. In her message, she revealed Miles Hurley lost four pints of blood, and was thankfully saved by a nearby police officer who administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

“The deepest wound just missed severing his spine,” the 52-year-old Hurley wrote. “By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

She also posted a statement on Twitter Friday, thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers.

“My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night,” Elizabeth Hurley wrote. “The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses.”

No arrests have been made.

Miles Hurley is the son of Hurley’s older sister, Kate Curran. He is a model and has over 5,400 followers on Instagram. In a 2013 interview with the Telegraph, he said he had a strong relationship with his famous aunt.

“I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do,” Miles Hurley said. “The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody.”