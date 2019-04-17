Elin Nordegren: These Are The Only Interviews She Did After Her Split With Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren only gave two interviews after the couple split, and they recently resurfaced.

PEOPLE reports that they were the only outlet to speak with Nordegren following the messy separation and divorce that she and Woods went through after it was uncovered that he had been living something of a double life consisting of affairs and substance abuse.

In 2010, the same year that the couple’s divorce was finalized, she opened up about why she hadn’t agreed to interviews prior.

“My plan was to just stay the way I was,” she said. “For my kids, I felt that [remaining private] was the only normalcy I could give them, since they have a very famous dad. But after everything that happened and everything that was written and speculated — what I did or didn’t do — I felt like setting some things straight.”

“I’m so embarrassed that I never suspected — not a one. For the last 3 1/2 years, when all this was going on, I was home a lot more with pregnancies, then the children and my school,” Nordegren added, referring to Woods’ uncovered trysts.

She then went on to address whether or not she had forgiven Woods, saying, “Forgiveness takes time. It is the last step of the grieving process. I am going to be completely honest and tell you that I am working on it. I know I will have to come to forgiveness and acceptance of what has happened for me to go on and be happy in the future. And I know I will get there eventually.”

“I wish him all the best in the future, as a person and as an athlete. I know he is going to go down as the best golfer that ever lived, and rightfully so. I feel privileged to have witnessed a part of his golfing career,” Nordegren added.

“We are going to be sharing custody of Sam and Charlie, which is a great thing. Tiger loves the children, and I want them to have regular and good contact with both of us. I will always have a working parenting relationship with Tiger,” she went on to say.

Nordegren then spoke to PEOPLE again in 2014, after having been divorced from Woods for four years and having earned herself a college degree.

“I have moved on, and I am in a good place. Our relationship is centered around our children, and we are doing really good — we really are,” she said. “He is a great father.”

She also addressed her new love, 55-year-old coal magnate Chris Cline, saying, “Chris and I, since we’ve been close, have decided not to talk about our relationship.”

However, Cline and Nordegren reportedly split sometime after the 2014 interview was published.