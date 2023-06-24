'Eight is Enough' Star Adam Rich Cause of Death Revealed

Eight Is Enough alum Adam Rich's cause of death has been determined. A Los Angeles Medical Examiner's report described Rich's death on Jan. 8 as an accident caused by the "effects of fentanyl." In an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Rich was found dead of a fatal overdose of the powerful opioid. He also possessed non-toxic levels of alcohol and lorazepam, the generic version of Ativan. A manager at Rich's apartment building later reported to the outlet that his body and a white powder substance, believed to be drugs, were found inside the bathroom. Rich was only 54 when he was discovered dead in his home earlier this year. Although his specific cause of death was considered part of a further investigation, law enforcement sources claimed there was no sign that foul play had taken place when the actor's body was found, TMZ reported.

Rich was most famous for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the 1970s television show Eight Is Enough, in which he played the youngest child of Tom Bradford (Dick Van Patten) and his wife (Diana Hyland). Besides appearing in ABC's Code Red and Dungeons & Dragons, where he voiced teen wizard Presto the Magician, he also appeared in the Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion and An Eight Is Enough Wedding TV movies. The child actor's Eight Is Enough co-stars expressed grief after hearing the news and revealed they maintained close friendships with him as an adult. In an emotional Facebook post, Willie Aames, who played Rich's brother on the family show, described their friendship. "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing," he wrote. "I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend."

'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Cause of Death, Fentanyl Overdose https://t.co/2nm3v9b2li — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2023

As part of the statement, Aames also revealed Rich was considering returning to acting. "These last few years Adam had dreams of renewing his career. He was one of those kid actors that our generation will always remember." In addition, on-screen stepmother Betty Buckley posted a tribute to Adam Rich on Instagram, reading, "Adam Rich was a light and my young pal for the four seasons I was blessed to work with him on Eight Is Enough. I adored him and loved working with him in our scenes together on the show. He was so sweet, funny, fresh and natural. He brought a lot of joy to all of us on the show and to our audiences. Adam and I have remained friends all of these years. His love and support have always meant a lot to me."