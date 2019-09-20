Eddie Money Renewed Vows With Wife 7 Months Prior to Death

Following the news that rock ‘n’ roll icon Eddie Money passed away last week, it’s now being reported that he renewed wedding vows with his wife just seven months before his death. According to TMZ, Money and his wife Laurie held a private ceremony at the California Community Church in the San Fernando Valley back in February. The couple eloped three decades ago when they married, so this was an opportunity for them to finally say I Do’s in front of their close family and friends.

Money had previously been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, but then wound up suffering heart issues as well, which are said to be what contributed to his death.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” The singer’s family said in a statement to PopCulture.com on Friday, announcing his death. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Following Money’s passing, many of his fans and followers have been commenting on his old Instagram posts and sharing their sympathy and sadness over his death.

“Love U always Eddie !!! Miss u forever but will teach my kids about how funny and kind u were and the amazing music and Family u left behind. god bless,” one fan wrote.

“Prayers goes out to Eddie’s family and friends also fans,” another user commented. “My parents are the ones who got me into his music when I was in my teens now I’m in my 30s. I enjoyed watching the tv show. I learned more about him and his family. I’m glad he followed me on twitter a few years ago. RIP You will be missed.”

“Thanks for being part of my youth and adult years,” someone else added. “Can’t begin to count how many times I’ve seen u in concert. Met u twice. You loved your fans. I’m not going to miss you, because I play your songs EVERYDAY when I get ready for the day. “

“Our thoughts and prayers to the Eddie Money family and his friends Truly rest in Paradise kind soul. We have been listening to our Eddie Money tribute all weekend! Love these songs!!!” one last fan offered.

