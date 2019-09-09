Eddie Money Halts Stage 4 Cancer Treatment Due to Heart Complications

Eddie Money will resume cancer treatment soon after the 70-year-old rocker was forced to halt treatments during a three-month hospitalization after an unrelated health scare. TMZ reports that Money spent the last three months in the hospital following complications related to his heart valve procedure in May.

The “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer reportedly developed pneumonia from the surgery, resulting in lingering issues that forced him to stop treatment for stage 4 esophageal cancer. Money was reportedly discharged from the hospital late last month and is currently staying at a private rehabilitation center recovering from his hospital stay.

Sources told TMZ that the cancer did not take a turn for the worse during the three-month period and that he’s set to resume treatment “soon.”

Money was first diagnosed with cancer last fall, although he did not publicly announce the news until last month. In July, he had canceled his remaining 2019 tour dates when he developed pneumonia following his heart procedure. Before that, he said in May that he would resume shows in June, although that never happened either due to the pneumonia.

“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup and [the doctor] told me that I got cancer,” Money said in a release from AXS TV in August.

His wife Laurie clarified, “He’s been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. It’s in his esophagus at the top of his stomach, is where the tumor is. It’s also spread to his liver.”

Money said the news hit him “really, really hard” and that he decided to come clean with his fans and “be honest with everybody” about what’s going on.

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” he said. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer, like they did in the ’50s and ’60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It’s in God’s hands. But you know what, I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

In a statement, AXS, on which Money appears in the reality show Real Money, clarified that he was still filming Real Money amid the diagnosis and that the remaining episodes in Season 2 will tackle the family’s reaction to the diagnosis.

“Money received the diagnosis last fall while taping the second season of his popular reality series, which he and his wife, Laurie, executive produce,” the network said. “The six remaining episodes of season two will deal with Money’s cancer and its effects on Eddie and his family. Currently, Money is recuperating from complications involving a heart valve procedure performed in June. The heart issue was a condition unrelated to his cancer.”