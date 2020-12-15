Eddie Money's Estate Sues Hospital, Doctors for Wrongful Death

✖

More than a year after his death, Eddie Money's estate is suing the hospital he was admitted to before his death for wrongful death. The late singer's estate filed a suit against USC's Keck Hospital and three doctors — Mark Cunningham, Leonard Clavijo and John Anderson-Dam — for medical negligence and wrongful death.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the estate claims that Money didn't receive proper treatment from his doctors when he went in with cardiac problems. The estate claims that the hospital failed to properly train its staff and care for the 70-year-old and says that Money ultimately contracted pneumonia, which contributed to his death.

Money died on Sept. 13, 2019, a month after revealing on his reality series Real Money that he was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer following a routine checkup in 2018. In the months leading up to his death, the "Two Tickets to Paradise" singer was hospitalized for three months after contracting pneumonia while hospitalized for a heart valve procedure in May 2019. The complications forced him to pause cancer treatment and cancel a planned tour in the summer of 2019. He was reportedly discharged from the hospital in late August 2019 and was staying at a private rehabilitation center while he recovered. He planned to resume cancer treatments, with a source telling TMZ at the time that the cancer did not take a turn for the worse during the three-month period.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," the family told PopCulture.com at the time of his death. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Ahead of his death, Money said that his cancer diagnosis hit him "really, really hard" and that he decided to come clean with his fans and "be honest with everybody" about what was going on. "What I don't want to do is, I don't want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody," he said on his AXS reality series. "It's not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer's come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer, like they did in the '50s and '60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It's in God's hands. But you know what, I'll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day."