A Third Woman Alleges Ed Westwick Sexually Assaulted Her

A third woman has come forward alleging that Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick sexually assaulted her.

Rachel Eck claims that in 2014 Westwick pulled “pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me,” as reported by Buzzfeed.

Eck says that she met the actor when her ex-boyfriend, Australian film producer Kaine Harling, texted her and invited her to a party at a Hollywood hotel.

When she arrived, she was surprised to discover that there was no party. It was simply Westwick and Harling hanging out. She says that Westwick “asked me to invite a friend to hang out with the three of us,” but it was very late and all of her friends were asleep.

“When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me,” she said.

Eck claims Westwick would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall,” whenever Harling would leave them alone. Eck says this happened a few times that night, over a seven-hour period of time.

She says that when she tried to tell Harling what happened, he said that Westwick “didn’t mean it.”

“I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” Eck said.

Two other women have come forward accusing Westwick of sexual assault and rape, with both of those incidents also taking place in 2014.

The first woman to raise accusations was Kristina Cohen, who claimed that Westwick raped her at his home. Aurélie Wynn broke her silence next, claiming that Westwick raped her at the Glendower Estate in Los Angeles.

“I said ‘no’ and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn said. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped. I was in complete shock.”

On Twitter, Westwick responded to the first two allegations by saying that they are “two unverified and provably untrue social media claims.” Reportedly, a representative for Westwick did not have a comment on the new allegation at this time.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez