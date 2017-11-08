LAPD Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Ed Westwick

Los Angeles police are investigating the claim that Ed Westwick raped actress Kristin Cohen in 2014.

Cohen came forward with her account of the sexual assault on Monday, which has caused a media frenzy. The Gossip Girl actor has denied the claims.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Cohen filed a police report with the Hollywood Division of the LAPD on Tuesday morning. The report claims that the “suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence…three years ago.”

Up Next: Actress Alleges Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick Sexually Assaulted Her

Cohen claimed in her original post that the rape occurred while she and producer went Westwick’s home for a dinner. Westwick had allegedly made unsettling sexual comments towards her.

“So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” Cohen wrote. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, took to Twitter to adamantly deny the accusation.

More: Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Remarks About Corey Haim and Sexual Abuse

“I do now know this woman,” Westwick wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

One of Cohen’s friends and her sister have spoken with Deadline to back up the actress’ claim. They each said that Cohen had told them about the sexual assault not long after in happened.

The friend, filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman, alleges that Cohen told him about the incident the following day.

“She came over to my home the following morning and told me everything,” Lipman said. “She was in a state of shock. It was without a doubt a rape.”