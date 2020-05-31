Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Posts Powerful Message Urging 'Justice for George Floyd' Amid Protests

Actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared his support for George Floyd's family following his death in Minneapolis. Johnson called for justice and "greater accountability" and said police should follow a moral, ethical and humane code. Floyd died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe, but the officer kept his knee down until Floyd became unconscious.

On Friday, Johnson shared a photo of a card, on which he wrote "I can't breathe," quoting some of Floyd's last words. "Past few days I've been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death," Johnson wrote. He listed the parts of the situation he struggled with - the video, the "plea for breath," the "callous" response, the racism, and Floyd's death itself.

"This is our ongoing disease," Johnson wrote. "I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger." However, Johnson said that once a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, pleading for air and with other officers watching, the cop code "must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was."

Johnson noted that Floyd said he could not breathe 15 times, and he believes the three other officers involved in the arrest will be charged. However, this is only the beginning for Johnson. "But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing," he wrote. "More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality."

At the end of the post, Johnson offered a message directly to Floyd's family. "I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you," he wrote. "Let the process begin now." He also included the hashtags "Justice for George Floyd" and "Normalize Equality."

All four officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired. Derek Chauvin, the officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck, killing him, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He is now in custody. Floyd's family called Chauvin's charges a "welcome but overdue step on the road to justice," but said they hoped to see a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors said the other officers involved may be charged in the future as well.