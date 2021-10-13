Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets Passionate About Potential Run for President

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t ruling out a possible presidential run in the future. After teasing earlier this year that he may one day run for president, the Jumanji actor and former WWE star revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that there is a real chance his name could appear on the ballot, explaining that he has even taken steps to gauge interest.

While Johnson is not ready to commit to a presidential run just yet, he revealed that he has already spoken to people in politics and done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this [support] comes from and to see what it could look like in the future.” The consensus? Things are looking pretty good. Johnson said, “indicators are all very positive – in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.” Johnson did admit, however, that “at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” and he doesn’t “don’t know the first thing about policy.”

“I care deeply about our country. I care about every f-ing American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them,” he continued. “And-there’s no delusion here-I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

Johnson first opened up about his possible political aspirations back in 2016 when he told GQ that he had “not ruled politics out” and that being president is an “alluring” position. After again touching on the topic in 2017, telling Ellen DeGeneres he was “seriously considering” it and poking fun at the possibility during a Saturday Night Live appearance, Johnson again sparked chatter about a possible presidential run when he told USA Today while promoting his NBC series Young Rock in April Rock that he “would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

While it remains unclear if Johnson’s name will appear on the ballot in a future election, he already has a pretty hefty support base. A Piplsay poll released in April found that 46% of respondents supported a presidential run from Johnson, Newsweek reported. Conducted online among 30,138 adults, the poll also signaled support for other Hollywood A-listers, with 30% supporting Angelina Jolie, 27% percent supporting Oprah Winfrey, and 22% supporting Tom Hanks. The poll also revealed ample support for Matthew McConaughey, who has toyed a possible run for Texas governor in 2022.