Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Feeds Girlfriend While She Breastfeeds, and the Internet Loves It

Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their second child together, daughter Tiana Gia, on April 17, and the actor has since continued his tradition of supporting Hashian in every way possible.

One of the actor’s most recent photos is just another example of Johnson’s love for his family, with Johnson, Hashian and Tiana putting a new spin on mealtime.

The snap sees Johnson happily feeding Hashian a bite of food as she breastfeeds baby Tiana, with the actor writing, “I’ll handle this business.”

“Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure,” he continued. “So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite… Iron Paradise, here I come.”

On Mother’s Day, Johnson again praised Hashian, sharing a photo of her with baby Tiana and big sister Jasmine.

“I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis,” he wrote. “Here’s a fun small recap Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy.”

Johnson shared that Hashian also manages multiple family properties and a staff of family employees, moves to multiple locations through the year due to the actor’s filming schedule and continues to build her own career as a songwriter and producer.

“And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of,” he added. “Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has long been open about his love for the women around him, a sentiment that was echoed in his Instagram post announcing baby Giana’s birth.

Alongside a photo of himself cradling his newborn to his chest, Johnson wrote, “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”

Johnson is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.

