Is This The Rock’s Potential Campaign Slogan For 2020?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is toying around with the idea of making a run for President in 2020, and the Fate of the Furious actor might have dropped his campaign slogan.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, the former WWE superstar spoke out about what he might look to do if he was voted into the Oval Office.

“More poise, less noise,” he said.

The comment sounded more like a jab at current President Donald Trump, but at the same time would likely serve as an effective campaign slogan for Dwayne Johnson the future.

Johnson went on to say how grateful he is for the response to his recent interview in which he explained that he would be open to running for President one day.

“This surge and the groundswell since then has really been amazing,” he said. “I’m so incredibly flattered.”

“A lot of people want to see a different leadership today … a better leadership today,” Johnson said. “I think over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to. I get up in the morning at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, and spend time with the troops, take care of my family. I love taking care of people. And I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

Johnson concluded by saying: “Three-and-a-half years is a long ways away, so we’ll see.”

While talking to GQ, Dwayne Johnson spoke out about what he would look to do as a presidential candidate.

“I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s–t out,” he said.

“And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you’re setting is ‘Now I’m shutting you out. And you can’t come.’ [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president—I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

