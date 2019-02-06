‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Confuses Fox Viewers With Thoughts on Healthcare

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson stirred up controversy this week when he said that people did not need healthcare because God grants “eternal healthcare” to the faithful.

Robertson appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday where he lashed out at rising democratic politicians. Robertson decried the socializing of certain services and industries, particularly healthcare. Speaking with host Neil Cavuto, he mocked California Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Contrary to what Kamala Harris said — she says ‘elect me, and everything’s free!’” Robertson said. “‘Look, everybody can have their own healthcare, the goverment’s going to finance the whole thing! It’s not going to cost but $30 trillion! Elect me and everything will be free!’”

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson went on Fox Business today and said we don’t need healthcare because God gives us free healthcare. “Doctors can give you a temporary reprieve, but they cannot save you from physical death. The doctors who treat you, they die too.” pic.twitter.com/rbeJVC473k — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 5, 2019



“What I’m saying is that, Kamala, I already have healthcare,” Robertson went on, finished with his paraphrasing. “It’s given to me by God, eternal healthcare. I’m guaranteed to be raised from the dead. I have life and immortality given to me by God through Jesus Christ.”

Cavuto tried to steer Robertson away from this line of reasoning for a more practical, policy-based conversation, but the reality star was firm.

“But, people get sick on earth in their human form,” the host pointed out. “Would you advise—”

“Temporary reprieve is not worth it,” Robertson cut in. “I’m telling her, I have eternal healthcare and it’s free. Doctors can give you a temporary reprieve, but they cannot save you from physical death. The doctors who treat you, they die too.”

Robertson’s words seemed to stun his interviewer, who gave him another chance to be more clear.

“But you’re not dismissing that we need — that people need health care?” Cavuto asked. “Right?”

“I didn’t have health care for 50 years,” Robertson said. “…Now I’m rich and famous, so I say ‘Miss Kay, you can buy any kind of insurance known to man if you want to. But I never needed it for 50 years, so there you go.”

“Well, it’s done you some good here,” the host said.

Robertson’s monologue circulated around social media, where many were horrified by his rhetoric. A short clip was shared by activist Jordan Uhl, and followers went wild.

“Well can you tell Jesus I’m due for my annual PAP?” one fan joked. “I need his credit card in case they don’t accept Bible verses as payment.”

Duck Dynasty “star” Phil Robertson has a master’s in education and is worth $15m so I’m not sure exactly what he’s trying to play at here. //t.co/s4JdgXhBvE — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) February 5, 2019



“Duck Dynasty ‘star’ Phil Robertson has a master’s in education and is worth $15m so I’m not sure exactly what he’s trying to play at here,” added journalist Brooke Binkowski.

Robertson does have a master’s degree and worked for several years as a teacher. He has been in hot water before for controversial statements, including his assertion that homosexuality is a sin.



Duck Dynasty came to an end in 2017. Today, Robertson hosts a CRTV program called In the Woods with Phil.