Driver in Crash that Killed Actress Vanessa Angel and Her Husband Could Face Years in Prison

The driver believed to be responsible for the fatal car crash that killed Jakarta-based actress Vanessa Angel and her husband Febri “Bibi” Andriansyah and injured several others could face years behind bars. Tubagus Joddy, identified as the person behind the wheel, has been charged with negligent driving under Indonesia’s Traffic and Road Transport Law following the fatal accident, Coconut Jakarta reported.

Joddy, who reportedly worked as Angel’s assistant for the past two years, had been driving the Mitsubishi Pajero during the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 4 when the left side of the vehicle – carrying Angel, her husband, and their 3-year-old son Gala, as well as Gala’s babysitter, Siska Lorensa – hit a concrete barrier as it traveled on the Nganjuk-Surabaya highway, a toll road from Jakarta to Surabaya in Jombang, East Java, at approximately 12:36 p.m. local time. The impact caused Joddy to lose control of the vehicle, which then bounced off the barrier and spun before it came to a stop. Both Angel and Andriansyah were pronounced dead at the scene, with their son, Joddy, and Lorensa all taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Both Gala and Joddy were said to have suffered minor injuries in the crash, though Lorensa reportedly suffered more significant injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

An initial investigation into the fatal crash carried out by the East Java Police’s Highway Patrol Unit found that the weather conditions had been good and traffic had been quiet at the time of the crash. Authorities initially speculated that Joddy may have become drowsy while driving. However, East Java Police’s Traffic Director Chief Comr. Latif Usman later said, “considering the state of the vehicle at the scene, it has possibly travelled at above 100 kilometres per hour,” the Jakarta Globe reported.

Authorities later confirmed that Joddy would be questioned and faced possible charges after it was revealed video was shared to his Instagram Story the day of the crash. That video, according to local outlets, appeared to have been recorded from behind the wheel as Joddy was driving. Further details of the video are unclear. Authorities ultimately charged Joddy with negligent driving, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 6 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of IDR12 million (US$840).

Angel, real name Vanessa Ardiansyah, rose to fame with her role as Sandra on the soap opera Cinta Intan in 2008. She appeared in at least nine soaps three movies between 2008 and 2018. Amid her tragic passing, many of her fans have taken to social media to pay tribute, with one person writing online, “rest in peace, Vanessa Angel. You were.. are.. will always be one of our FTV queens.”