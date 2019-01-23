Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Sued for Involvement in Nightclub Beatdown

Rapper Drake and football player Odell Beckham Jr. are being sued for the alleged involvement in an altercation that occurred at a Los Angeles nightclub in March 2018, with a suit claiming the two were responsible for the incident.

The Blast reports that a man named Bennett Mcbride Sipes is suing the pair, alleging that he was a patron at Delilah nightclub on March 24. In the suit, Sipes said he was at the club to see his girlfriend, who was in the VIP section speaking to Drake, Beckham Jr. and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Sipes claims that he approached his girlfriend and got into an argument with the men, and that when he left the VIP section, he “witnessed Defendant Drake signaling to his private security a hand gesture of ‘throat slash,’ after he pointed at Plaintiff. Plaintiff understood this to be some type of physical threat towards himself.”

He further alleges that when he went to enter the bathroom, Bendjima, along with members of Drake and Beckham Jr.’s entourage and security, began to “push, shove, kick and repeatedly punch Plaintiff in the face and body.”

“During all times relevant to this incident, no personnel from Delilah took any action to prevent the defendants and their personal from attacking the plaintiff,” the suit claims.

Sipes is suing Drake, Beckham Jr. and Bendjima along with Delilah for “not providing adequate security” and is seeking unspecified damages.

“We gave the defendants’ months to settle this claim without litigation, but when they failed to be accountable for their actions, we were left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client,” Sipes’ attorney said in a statement to E! News.

In August 2018, footage was released of a brawl at the nightclub that evening, which prominently included Bendjima.

The video shows a nightclub employee opening a door and saying something to a group of men leaving the club through a back exit, with the group including Bendjima, Drake and Beckham Jr.

After the employee spoke to the group, the man identified as Bendjima begins throwing punches at him, with another man joining in.

Drake and Beckham Jr. can be seen in the footage immediately backing away from the altercation, with other men attempting to stop the fight.

A source told TMZ at the time that the employee “talked smack” as he opened the door for the leaving clubgoers. Law enforcement sources say that the employee initially decided to file a police report but ultimately decided against it.

