Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Message For Terrorists At Concert

Donnie Wahlberg is not afraid of terrorists and had a message for them all at latest concert.

Donnie and the rest of New Kids on the Block performed Friday night at the Hollywood Bowl, and Wahlberg took a moment to spread a message of peace and love and being fearless in the face of terrorists.

During the NKOTB set, the guys positioned themselves far out into the crowd, each member taking on a different section of the venue to the enjoyment of screaming fans who scrambled to take selfies.

Donnie Wahlberg asked that everyone throw up a peace sign “If you came here without fear and reservation.” Just about every hand quickly shot up as house music started blaring 2Pac and Dr. Dre’s California Love and the venue erupted into one ginormous dance party.

Check out Donnie’s message below:

Ultimately, the concert was a hit. Fans weren’t just belting out lyrics, they were straight-up reenacting the famous choreography that was learned by recording music videos on VHS and then wearing out the tape by constantly hitting pause and rewind.

All of the acts delivered on some of their more famous moves including the breakdown in Cold Hearted for Paula Abdul and the fan-favorite leg swing in NKOTB’s You Got It (The Right Stuff). Even actresses Candace Cameron-Bure and Andrea Barber, who played D.J. Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler on the sitcom Full House and reprised the roles on the Netflix revival Fuller House, were spotted dancing along.

There was good reason to feel safe at the Bowl security was everywhere. Checkpoints at entrances were fortified as bomb-sniffing dogs patrolled the venue.

All venues are on high alert following the Manchester bombing, but there was a false bomb scare at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday night during a Dead & Company show so security there was especially strong.

