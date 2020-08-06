Donald Trump Praises Kim Kardashian, Shares How He Likes Kanye West 'Very Much'

Kanye West is still planning to take office in the new year and while President Donald Trump has nothing bad to say about West or his wife Kim Kardashian West, he's certainly not helping him get on ballot. While this may be the case, Trump spoke highly of Kardashian admitting that he likes both West and Kardashian "very much." During a press briefing, Trump shared that Kardashian has a "good heart."

"I like his wife," Trump said according to wionews.com, adding that "his wife recommended certain people to get out of prison. They were in prison for a long time, a long, long time. It should have never happened." He continued with, "She's got a good heart, very good heart. And I like Kanye very much." As the president was questioned whether he had anything to do with West getting on the ballot, he denied saying, "I don't have anything to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens. We'll see if he gets on the ballot but I'm not involved."

West shocked fans over the last several years after his original announcement that he would run for office in 2020, and Trump called West's decision to run "very interesting." The last few weeks have been shocking for both fans and West's family, including Kardashian, as West seemingly went into a bipolar episode. He went as far to say that he was wanting to divorce Kardashian since 2018 and accused her and her family of trying to lock him up while he was at their Wyoming ranch.

The pair have reportedly been discussing divorce for a while now but didn't want to follow through with it because of their four kids, however, things took an ugly turn at the end of July when West started publicizing the family drama, including telling people they considered an abortion the first time when Kardashian became pregnant with their eldest, North. An insider told PEOPLE that prior to his behavior, "divorce had been in the process for several weeks." A second source told the magazine," There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over." While the discussions of divorce have been "a long time coming" West and Kardashian were "attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation."

Despite talks of that, Kardashian did confirm her husband had bipolar and asked the public and fans to give her family some space and compassion as they navigate through this tricky time as a family.