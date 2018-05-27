Donald Trump Jr. Posts New ‘Pump’ Gym Selfie

Donald Trump Jr. posted another new gym selfie this week, renaming himself “Donald Pump.”

The 40-year-old Trump posted a selfie from his favorite angle, showing off his chin, on his Instagram Story. He wrote “Donald Pump!” on the photo, including two laughing with joy emojis and two arm flexing emojis.

The photo earned some derision from Twitter users.

“OMG, I think I just lost my appetite for like the rest of my life,” one user wrote.

“Well, if he really wants to be a chick magnet I suggest he take ‘husband’ off his Instagram profile,” another wrote. That is a reference to the fact that his Twitter bio still reads, “EVP of Development & Acquisitions The @Trump Organization, Father, Husband, Outdoorsman, In a past life Advisor on The Apprentice.”

“Can’t even afford Bluetooth headphones? Such a pleb,” another person joked.

Trump has posted selfies from the gym before. In April, he posted a selfie with 10-year-old daughter Kai Madison joining in.

“Father daughter workout time,” Trump wrote in the caption. “Kai getting after it today at the gym with dad. Not sure how many more years I’ll be able to keep up.”

When one person asked why he is so passionate about going to the gym, he replied, “I stay fit to kick a– at life. Me working out is nothing new.”

Trump and his wife Vanessa Trump separated in March after Vanessa filed for divorce. The two married in 2005 and have five children – Kai Madison Trump; Donald Trump III, 9; Chloe Sophia Trump, 3; Spencer Frederick Trump, 5; and Tristan Milos Trump, 6.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

On Friday, Trump also took to Instgram to accuse the social media network of putting a “shadow ban” on him. He claimed there was a “crazy drop-off in new followers” because of the search results for his name, reports CBS News.

Trump included a video showing various hashtags that showed up while searching his name in “Tags,” although Trump’s account still comes up first when searching for his name under “Top.” He also posted a screenshot he claimed came from a friend who was searching for his name.

“Can we help? Posts associated with words or tags that you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm or even lead to death,” the message read. “If you’re going through something difficult, we’d like to help.”

“REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? [Mark Zuckerberg], this is insane,” Trump wrote. “I get that my 3 year old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account ‘could cause harm and even lead to death’ we have serious problems. The #shadowban nonsense and the hysteria RE any conservative thought has to stop.”