Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton Announce End of an Era With One Last Hurrah

After more than six decades of performing live, country music icon Kenny Rogers is set to say goodbye to his singing days with a once-in-a-lifetime event. On Wednesday, October 25th, the 78-year-old musician will be doing his last-ever performance highlighted by a duet with his frequent partner Dolly Parton.

The final show, titled “All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration,” will be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will be a tribute to his hit songs such as “The Gambler,” “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” and “Islands in the Stream.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rogers spoke out about his friendship with Parton.

“Dolly is one of those rare people, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, she is everything you think she is and more,” Rogers said. “And that’s a rare thing to be able to say about people. Neither of us takes ourselves for granted, and we’re both kind of astonished as to what’s happened with our lives and our careers. We’re both very appreciative of it.”



Over the course of their lengthy careers, Rogers and Parton have sung together on several hits such as “Islands in the Stream,” “Real Love,” “Love Is Strange,” and 2014 CMA-nominated tune “You Can’t Make Old Friends.”

In addition to Parton, there will be an array of other artists performing in the final show including Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Broadway star Idina Menzel, alt-rockers Flaming Lips, Alison Krauss, and more.

“It’s going to be really exciting,” Rogers said. “It’s a chance, while they’re doing something for me, for me to say goodbye to these people as well.”

Rogers’ music has influenced countless other artists, but he remains humble.

“When I meet people, they tell me that I was responsible for certain things and I always thought that was great,” Rogers says. “[Now] they’re coming to do things for me and I think that’s awesome. I’m a bit uncomfortable touting it because it’s not my nature. It’s kind of fun and kind of scary. This is all I’ve done for 60 years, but my mobility has gotten kind of strange, and I don’t like to go on stage and have to apologize. It’s one of those things – you make decisions based on what life gives you.”

He concluded by saying: “I’ve had a great life, I can’t complain, but it’s time for me to hang it up, I think.”