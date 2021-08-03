Diddy Addresses Reason for Jennifer Lopez Throwback Amid Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

✖

Diddy is denying any idea that he was trolling ex Jennifer Lopez when she first reunited with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. The rapper, 51, told Vanity Fair in a new interview that his May 27 Instagram post of a throwback photo of himself with Lopez was simply a walk down memory lane, not anything shady being thrown the "Let's Get Loud" singer's way.

Captioned simply "#tbt," the photo showed Lopez, now 52, and Diddy together during their high-profile relationship between 1999 and 2001. While fans interpreted the message as commentary being made about Lopez's current love life, Diddy told Vanity Fair, "It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend. And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

Despite their A-List romance, Diddy reportedly gave no indication he has any feelings towards the Hustlers star and was simply looking back on a wonderful time in his life with his now-friend. The two have remained friendly over the years since their split, even working together in 2020 for a virtual coronavirus relief fundraiser and dancing together on Instagram Live. to "Suavamente" by Elvis Crespo. After Diddy showed off his skills with the merengue, Lopez quipped to her ex, "I probably taught you that."

Lopez, who was engaged at the time to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, even called in her fiancé to the chat, saying, "This man right here is like your biggest fan." Cheers-ing with their drinks through the screen, Diddy wished the former couple all the happiness in their relationship. "I just love you guys," he told the two, to which Lopez responded, "We love you, and we love what you're doing. I just want to send you all the love in the world, from my family to yours. We love and appreciate you."

Lopez and Rodriguez split in April after questions were raised about the athlete's fidelity. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children." Soon after, Lopez was spotted with Affleck, and the two officially rekindled their romance for the public on Instagram last month.